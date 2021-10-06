Two in stable condition after shooting

Oct. 6—DANVILLE — A shooting left two men in stable condition Tuesday despite being shot in the head and the back, respectively, according to a press release Wednesday by Sgt. Eric Olson.

At 9:20 p.m., a Danville Police Officer was stopped by a vehicle advising two of the occupants in the vehicle had been shot and they were heading to a local hospital.

The two occupants were identified and later determined to be a 19-year-old man shot in the head and a 22-year-old man shot in the back.

Officers were told the shooting occurred at McArthur Place and Harvey Street by unknown subjects. Danville Police responded to that location and located evidence to indicate a shooting had occurred there. Both victims are currently in stable condition.

The investigation into this incident continues and no other information is being released at this time.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at 217-431-2250. or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-TIPS.