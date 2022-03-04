Two staff members injured in Kansas school shooting, police say

Two school staff members were wounded Friday in a shooting at Kansas' Olathe East High School, police said. No students were injured in the shooting, and a suspect is now in custody, according to local authorities.

The victims, who are in stable condition, were identified by police as an administrator and a school resource officer.

Police first responded to the school at around 10:30 a.m. after receiving a report from a school resource officer that shots had been fired, Olathe Police Sergeant Joel Yeldell said at a press conference. Yeldell said there had been an "incident" in the school's office area between a student and an administrator, adding that it's his "understanding" that the suspect is a student.

Both the administrator and the resource officer are in stable condition, and are expected to survive, Yeldell said. The suspect, who was also shot during the arrest, is also expected to survive. The suspect has not been identified by police.

"The good news is that no students were injured," Yeldell said. "We have a [school resource officer] it sounds like that did his job — so that's great news."

The scene at Olathe East was secured by police after the shooting, and students were later transported to reunification centers to meet with their guardians.

"Thank you to this amazing community for your continued patience and teamwork," Olathe Police said Friday. "Thank you to all of our law enforcement and school partners as well."

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly said that her office is in communication with law enforcement about the situation, saying "our thoughts are with the entire Olathe East High School community today."

