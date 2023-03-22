Two staff members shot in active shooter incident at a Denver high school

(Independent)

A pair of faculty members were shot at a Denver high school, and the suspect — believed to be a student — is still at large.

Police were called to East High School in Denver around 10am on Wednesday to respond to a shooting. The school was placed on lockdown as a result.

It is unclear if the shooting occurred inside or outside the school.

The Denver Public School district revealed that the victims were both adult male facutly members, and they have been transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The suspected shooter is reportedly known to the school’s staff and to police, and had to agree to a pat-down before entering school each day, according to CBS News.