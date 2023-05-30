Two standoff situations in the Sacramento area on Memorial Day end in arrests

Two men are in custody following unrelated standoffs with authorities that took place in the Sacramento area on Monday.

The first started about 2:30 p.m. when a motorist led Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies on a chase in south Sacramento after allegedly refusing to stop for deputies. According to the California Highway Patrol the man was seen talking on his cellphone and not wearing a seat belt while driving west on Florin Road near 65th Street.

The motorist sped away from deputies, taking to northbound Highway 99 during the pursuit. The Sheriff’s Office said that the man also threw a firearm out of the driver’s side window as he entered the freeway’s on-ramp.

CHP officers took over the pursuit shortly before the vehicle exited the freeway and crashed into a parked vehicle and fence on 41st Street in the Lemon Hill neighborhood. The man then ran on foot through several backyards and barricaded himself inside a shed on the 5800 block of 41st Street near 37th Avenue.

Sheriff’s deputies said some homes near the shed were voluntarily evacuated for a time while both agencies worked to apprehend the man without further incident about 5:30 p.m., said Officer Mark Leavitt, a spokesman for the CHP’s South Sacramento office.

The man is being held without bail at the Sacramento County Main Jail; he’ll be arraigned by a judge Wednesday afternoon.

Several hours later in an unrelated call to deputies, a man was arrested following a short standoff in Rancho Cordova, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Amar Gandhi, a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office, said deputies were sent to a location near Zinfandel and Olson drives to serve a felony warrant for a suspect accused of violating parole.

The situation ended after less than an half hour when the man surrendered and was arrested about 7:45 p.m.

No further information about that suspect was available.