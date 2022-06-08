Two Stanly County adults face series of charges that include child abduction, sheriff says

Two adults in Stanly County are facing a series of charges, including child abduction, in relation to an ongoing investigation, according to the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office.

In a news release on Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said it is conducting a criminal investigation into “multiple allegations of illegal activity” at a property on Harvell Road off NC Highway 200 in Stanfield.

Marissa Grace Bolton and Alois James Bolton, both 34, have been charged after multiple search warrants were executed, deputies said.

Marissa Bolton, whose listed address is the property on Harvell Road, was charged with sexual servitude of an adult victim, second degree forcible sexual offense, abduction of a child, felony conspiracy, delivery of a schedule II controlled substance, sexual battery, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and misdemeanor child abuse.

Alois Bolton was charged with felony conspiracy and abduction of a child.

According to the sheriff’s office, the child abductions were not random kids, but involve having and keeping minors against the parents’ consent.

Anyone who believes their child may have been a victim of a crime involving the Boltons is asked to call 704-986-3700.

