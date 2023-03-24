Two Starpoint wrestlers face violation charges in criminal probe of misconduct

Mar. 24—Two members of the Starpoint High School wrestling team have been criminally charged after an investigation into what had previously been described as "serious allegations of inappropriate conduct."

The two wrestlers, one currently 17 years old, the other now 18 years old, were each charged with one count of second-degree harassment in connection with an incident that occurred on Jan. 25 at a private practice facility used by the wrestling team on Townline Road in the Town of Wheatfield. The facility is known as "The Barn."

Two additional counts of second-degree harassment are pending against each wrestler in connection to incidents that occurred during practices at the high school in the Town of Pendleton on Jan. 23 and 24.

All of the incidents involve a team activity referred to as "dogpiling" or "piling on." Attorneys, involved in lawsuits related to the criminal investigation have described the activity as "horseplay, a form of roughhousing."

The charges are the result of an investigation by the Niagara County Sheriff's Office. The investigation was assisted by prosecutors with the Niagara County District Attorney's Office.

Sheriff Michael Filicetti said the investigation was triggered by a complaint made to his office on Feb. 3. The existence of the criminal investigation became known on Feb. 8, when the Starpoint Central School District announced that it was cancelling the remainder of the wrestling team's 2022-2023 season over "serious allegations of inappropriate conduct by one or more members of (the) Varsity Wrestling Team."

At that time, the school district superintendent, Sean M. Croft, acknowledged "the involvement of law enforcement" in reviewing the allegations. Filicetti also confirmed, at that time, that his office's Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) had "an active investigation focusing on the wrestling team."

Filicetti said the school district "cooperated fully with the investigation." School officials declined any additional comment on the case Thursday afternoon.

In a statement, Croft said, "The Starpoint Central School District is aware of criminal charges brought forth today related to two high school students. The District will not comment on any investigations or charges by any law enforcement agency."

Croft sad the school district will "continue to take all appropriate and necessary measures to protect our students."

The parents of the 17-year-old wrestler, and the 18-year-old wrestler, facing the criminal charges, are also currently locked in a court battle with the school district over their suspension from classes at the high school. A hearing is set for early April over efforts by the district to have a lawsuit, first filed in New York State Supreme Court in Niagara Falls, moved to the federal U.S. District Court in Buffalo.

A State Supreme Court hearing, set to examine why the school district has suspended the two varsity wrestler from classes, remains pending in the state court subject to a decision by the federal court.

State Supreme Court Justice Frank Caruso had issued an order to show cause, setting a March 9 hearing date, for the proceedings. But two days before the hearing date, on March 7, attorney Ryan Smith, a partner in the Buffalo-based law firm Webster Szanyi, and outside counsel for the Starpoint School District and Board of Education, filed a motion to "remove/remand" the lawsuit from the state court to the U.S. District Court for the Western District of New York.

Smith's motion was sealed, under a previous order from Caruso, who has blocked access to all filings connected to the case. The Gazette was able to obtain access to much of the case record prior to Caruso's order to seal.

Sources with knowledge of the case have said that the school district is looking to go to federal court to handle the matter under Title IX of the United States Code rather than under New York's State Education Law. The federal court has also, at this time, sealed all of the filings before it.

Caruso has granted a request to close his courtroom to the public and the news media during any hearings he conducts in connection with the case. The position of U.S. District Court Judge Lawrence Vilardo on any request for a courtroom closure has not been made known.

The Gazette is weighing its legal options if the courts continue to seal documents and block access to the proceedings.

In their lawsuit, the parents and the 18-year-old seek to overturn the "emergency removal" of the wrestlers from classes at Starpoint High.

The removal order, issued by Croft, indicates that the district has "conducted an individualized safety and risk analysis" and that the two suspended students "pose an immediate threat to the physical health and safety of students" at the high school.

The removal order goes on to state that the threat arises from "allegations of sexual harassment."

The parents involved in the lawsuit include a member of the Starpoint Central Board of Education, Michelle L. Leuer. She and her husband, James, brought the legal action on behalf of their son, a 17-year-old senior at the high school and member of the wrestling team.

Even though the student who has also filed suit against the district is 18, and therefore had to be named as an adult in the litigation, the Gazette has chosen not to identify him.

In the lawsuit, the Leuers and the 18-year-old student contend that the removal from classes was "arbitrary and capricious" and an "abuse of discretion and/or a violation of lawful procedure."

Attorneys representing them charged in the suit that the district's removal letters, sent Feb. 7, failed to identify the threat to physical safety or harm the two wrestlers posed to other students. Two days later, on Feb. 9, the district sent letters charging the two wrestlers with sexual harassment of another member of the wrestling team, under Title IX of federal education and civil rights law.