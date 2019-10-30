Two State Department Ukraine experts set to testify in impeachment inquiry

WASHINGTON – Two State Department officials who focus on Ukraine are scheduled to appear on Wednesday before lawmakers investigating the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

Catherine Croft and Christopher Anderson are both scheduled to appear Wednesday morning before the House Oversight, Intelligence and Foreign Affairs committees. Their insight could be helpful to Democrats hoping to learn more about the dual strategies that the U.S. was taking on Ukraine — the official one and the operation that multiple officials have told lawmakers hinged on the country investigating political rivals of the president.

It's unclear if either of the officials plans to show up for their scheduled appearances. The Trump administration has attempted to block various witnesses Democrats have called before them, including one witness earlier this week who filed a lawsuit in hopes that the courts could help guide witnesses as the legislative and executive branch face off.

CNN reported that both Croft and Anderson worked under then-Special Envoy for Ukraine Kurt Volker, who has emerged as a key witness in the impeachment investigation.

Croft's background includes work on Ukraine for both the State Department and the National Security Council, the outlet reported. Similarly, Anderson's resume includes working at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv.

The two are scheduled to follow Tuesday's testimony of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, an Army officer and the Trump administration's top Ukraine expert who in prepared testimony said he was "concerned" by Trump's July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky — which helped launch the impeachment inquiry after it was discovered the president brought up military aid for the country then asked about an investigation into political rival Joe Biden.

Later on Wednesday, the House Rules Committee will examine a resolution that sets procedures for the House's impeachment inquiry as it moves into the next phase — which will be public.

Republicans have attacked the resolution, calling it unfair to them and the president. The hearing is expected to be contentious, allowing Republicans and Democrats to face-off in front of cameras on the impeachment effort.

