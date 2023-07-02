Two State Police cruisers struck in Boston, suspects flee scene

Two State Police cruisers were struck in Boston while responding to a call to assist Boston Police.

According to State police, on July 2 at 12:11 a.m., a Trooper was traveling in his cruiser westbound on Canterbury Street in Boston to assist Boston police.

The trooper activated his emergency lights and sirens through multiple corrugating vehicles. According to police, a stopped vehicle in front of the trooper’s cruiser suddenly reversed sides hitting the left front quarter of the cruiser causing a dent and cracking the driver’s side mirror glass.

The vehicle was a 2009 GMC Acadia that then continued in reverse at a high rate of speed striking the front end of another State police cruiser.

The vehicle continued reversing and also struck a blue Nissan Altima pushing that vehicle’s front end into a fence surrounding St. Michael’s Cemetary.

The Acadia then struck a fence and became disabled.

Two suspects inside the vehicle fled the scene, and the driver jumped over the fence into St. Michael’s Cemetery.

A passenger was arrested by Boston Police for possession of a firearm after a short foot pursuit.

There were no injuries during this incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

