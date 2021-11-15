Two out-of-state residents face felony drug indictments in Guernsey County

A Guernsey County grand jury has indicted two men on felony drug charges after State Highway Patrol troopers found drugs hidden in the engine compartment of the vehicle they occupied during a traffic stop more than a year ago.

John Sylvester Bland, 60, of Red Jacket, West Virginia, and Nicholas Aaron Bland, 36, of Hardy, Kentucky, each face one count of aggravated possession of drugs, second-degree felonies.

The men were reportedly in possession of 56 grams of methamphetamine and 486 grams of marijuana while traveling on Interstate 77 on Sept. 18, 2020.

The Guernsey County Common Pleas Court has issued summonses on indictment for both men.

The summonses were sent to the Mingo County Sheriff's Office in West Virginia for John Bland and the Pike County Sheriff's Office in Kentucky for Nicholas Bland.

According to a sergeant with the highway patrol's Cambridge post, the vehicle occupied by the Blands was stopped for following another vehicle too closely.

A patrol K-9 unit conducted an exterior check of the vehicle and alerted to the presence of illegal narcotics.

During a probable cause search, troopers found the methamphetamine and marijuana inside vacuum-sealed bags concealed under the vehicle's hood.

The drugs were seized and the Blands were transported to the Cambridge post for processing. They were later released pending the results of testing by the patrol's laboratory.

Arraignment hearings for both will be scheduled in the common pleas court once the summonses are served.

No other information was available. The case remains under investigation by the highway patrol.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: Out-of-state residents face felony drug indictments in Guernsey County