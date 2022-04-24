Two steal vehicle to drive to hospital after shooting near Waffle House, GA cops say

Two people stole a vehicle to drive to a hospital after a shooting near a Waffle House in Georgia, police said.

Officers responded just before 10 p.m. Saturday, April 23, to reports of a shooting at the intersection of Centennial Olympic Park Drive and International Boulevard in Atlanta, Atlanta Police Deputy Chief Timothy Peek said in a video posted to Facebook. The shooting occurred “adjacent” to a Waffle House following an altercation.

Police arrived to find three people with gunshot wounds, according to Peek.

Officers later learned that two other people who were shot had stolen a vehicle from a valet at gunpoint and used it to drive themselves to Grady Memorial Hospital, Peek said.

The five people who were shot are between the ages of 15 and 19 and are in stable condition, Peek said.

Police have identified those involved, Peek said, but their names have not been publicly released. The two males accused of stealing the vehicle have been charged with “hijacking motor vehicle,” the Atlanta Police Department said in a news release.

Officers recovered the stolen vehicle and three weapons, Peek said.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said Sunday, April 24.

