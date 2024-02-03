Two Stockton men arrested for multiple armed robberies in Lodi

Feb. 3—Two Stockton men were arrested on suspicion of robbery earlier this week after two similar incidents in Lodi's Heritage District.

On Jan. 31 at about 8 p.m., Lodi Police Department officers responded to the the report of an armed robbery in the 200 block of East Tokay Street.

The suspects fled before officers arrived, but according to police department media logs, they were described as two Hispanic men wearing ski masks and armed with guns.

The victim had entered the alley and was confronted by the two men, who demanded money and threatened to shoot him.

One of the men, according to the media logs, was wearing a white shirt and black jacket.

Officers located video surveillance of the suspects, but at about 8:57 p.m., they were dispatched to another armed robbery in the 300 block of E. Locust Street.

According to media logs, two men armed with guns stole a man's wallet containing his identification and $600 in cash.

One of the suspects was descried as wearing a black sweater, and the other was described as heavyset, wearing a gray sweater, gray or white pants and white shoes.

Police said the suspects' descriptions matched those of the earlier incident, and officers later located their vehicle in the 900 block of South Cherokee Lane.

Anthony Valdez, 18, and Sergio Reyes, 21, both of Stockton, were arrested on suspicion of robbery and various weapons charges. Valdez was also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. According to San Joaquin County Court records, Valdez was arrested in July on suspicion of robbery, vehicle theft and brandishing a replica firearm in Stockton.

Reyes has since been released, but Valdez remains at San Joaquin County Jail in French Camp on $1.1 million bail.

He is expected to appear in court on Feb. 5 at 1:30 p.m. for arraignment.