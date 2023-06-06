UPDATE: Two Stockton officers say they fired their weapons after man reached for 9mm

New details have emerged surrounding the Stockton officers who opened gunfire on a man accused of wielding a 9mm handgun in public.

At about 7:48 p.m. Sunday, Stockton Police Department received a 911 call from a person who said a man was trying to rob them, according to police. The victim told dispatchers the man was armed with a handgun near Sturgeon Road and Mariners Drive, not far from Interstate 5.

Just five minutes later, another person called 911 and said there was a man running toward vehicles in the middle of the road. The caller said they saw the man pointing a handgun at a vehicle as it sped by.

Officers rushed to the area of Hammer Lane and Mariners Drive. They found a man who matched the description the callers gave, police said.

Officers say the man, identified as Jaden Durand Mixon, 20, of Antelope, removed “what appeared to be a handgun,” from his waistband and dropped it on the concrete.

After dropping the handgun, police said Mixon put his hands above his head for a few moments. Then he reached down and picked up the pistol.

Mixon began to run and pointed the handgun at officers, according to police. That is when officers Gianni Azevedo and Brian Tualla pulled their triggers.

Mixon was struck by bullets “multiple times,” police said. It's unclear exactly how many shots were fired by police, or if Mixon fired any rounds.

Police say they put Mixon in handcuffs and recovered a 9mm handgun that was next to him.

Officers attempted medical aid, but Mixon was pronounced dead when paramedics arrived.

Both Azevedo and Tualla were wearing body-worn cameras, according to a police statement. Police did not say when footage from the body-worn cameras will be released.

Azevedo was hired by Stockton Police Department in 2019 and assigned to the field operations unit. Tualla, also assigned to field operations, was hired by the department in December 2021. Neither were hurt during the incident.

Both officers are on paid administrative leave as the investigation continues. Multiple agencies are investigating the incident, including investigators from the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigations, the California Department of Justice, and the San Joaquin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Stockton Police Department at (209) 937-8377.

