Two stolen Marshalls gift cards worth hundreds get Texas woman prison time, feds say

A Houston woman has been sentenced to prison after she pleaded guilty to stealing someone’s identity to buy two department store gift cards.

Daneshia Walton was sentenced to two years in prison and one year of supervised release after she pleaded guilty to stealing someone’s identity in July 2013, according to a May 9 Department of Justice news release.

Walton’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News on May 10.

According to prosecutors, the now 43-year-old used someone’s name, address and Social Security number to get a Mastercard credit card at a Marshalls store in Houston on July 5, 2013.

She then used the fraudulent credit card to buy two gift cards, each worth $600, the release said.

Walton told the court she was “no longer the same person” who stole someone’s identity almost nine years ago. During sentencing, the judge noted Walton was “still a young woman,” and hoped she had changed.

She pleaded guilty on Jan. 18.