Two stolen vehicles recovered at Davidson County DUI checkpoint on Monday

A U-Haul truck reported stolen out of Florida and another alleged stolen vehicle were recovered during a DUI checkpoint in Davidson County on Monday along with other charges for drug possession.

Information provided by the Davidson County Sheriff’s Department said multiple agencies including the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office Traffic & Criminal Enforcement Unit; Davidson County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division; Thomasville Police Department; Lexington Police Department; Denton Police Office and Mothers Against Drunk Driving conducted a DUI checkpoint on Linwood-Southmont Road/N.C. Highway 8.

The operation, which included breath alcohol testing, resulted in numerous charges including speeding; driving with a revoked license; driving without insurance; possession of illegal substances; possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a stolen vehicle.

According to law enforcement, during the DUI check a U-Haul trailer reported stolen out of Panama City, Florida was recovered. There was no information provided on any charges against the driver of the truck.

Another driver was also charged with possession of a vehicle reported stolen and driving with a suspended license.

A Lexington woman was also charged with possession of methamphetamine, simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, simple possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; driving with a suspended license; expired registration and no liability insurance. The passenger in the vehicle was also charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

