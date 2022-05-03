Two stolen vehicles recovered by OCSO deputies in Crestview in less than two hours

CRESTVIEW — Deputies with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office recovered two separate stolen vehicles within less than two hours on Sunday.

A U-Haul reported stolen out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed by a Flock Safety license plate reader on U.S. Highway 90 in Crestview at about 6:45 p.m., according to an OCSO news release.

A man driving a U-Haul truck reported stolen out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee was arrested in Okaloosa County on Sunday. Deputies recovered another stolen vehicle only about two hours later.

A deputy made a traffic stop and the driver, 32-year-old Odon Garza, of Quincy, was charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle. A few hours later around 8:15 p.m. another deputy located a white pickup truck in the area of U.S. 90 and Coleman Street.

Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a woman found driving a vehicle stolen out of Walton County on Sunday. The arrest was only a few hours after another stolen vehicle was recovered near Crestview.

The vehicle had been reported stolen out of Walton County earlier that day, according to the OCSO. After a traffic stop, 33-year-old Danae Stiner of Tucson, Arizona, was arrested on a charge of grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Stiner reportedly admitted she didn’t know who the truck belonged to and had taken it without the owner’s permission.

