Two stores sustain damage Friday evening post-verdict

Two stores sustained damage Friday night, and one reported being looted post-verdict, Chicago police said.

The first incident happened shortly before 6:45 p.m. in the 700 block of North Michigan Avenue on the Magnificent Mile.

Police said multiple people pulled up in about three cars, exited and entered a retail store taking large amounts of merchandise. The thieves then fled in the vehicles.

Shortly after 9 p.m., the front window of another retail store was broken in the first block of South State Street in the Loop neighborhood, police said.

It was not immediately known if any merchandise was taken.

No one was in custody and detectives were investigating.