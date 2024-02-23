Two from Stoutland dead after vehicle crash near Marshfield

Two Stoutland residents died in a Thursday morning vehicle crash near Marshfield.

Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2002 Lexus was traveling on Brinkley Road near Interstate 44 at 6:30 a.m. before going off the road, striking a sign, and overturning after hitting an embankment.

The driver, Estella Ellzey, 43, was pronounced dead at 7:30 a.m. Her passenger, 25-year-old William Webster, was pronounced dead five minutes later. MSHP said they were not wearing seatbelts.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Two dead after vehicle crash near Marshfield