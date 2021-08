Aug. 31—ELKHART — Two Pierre Moran Middle School students were arrested after they allegedly attacked a third student on Monday, according to the Elkhart Police Department.

Police were called to the middle school at 10:29 a.m. on Monday after a battery was reported. A 13-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl are accused of attacking another student, police said. Staff members were able to separate the students and then called the police.