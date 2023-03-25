Two students arrested during altercation at East Valley High School, school placed on lockdown

Mar. 24—Two students were arrested and East Valley High School was placed on "modified lockdown" Friday after deputies were called to the Spokane Valley school for a disorderly student.

As deputies were responding around noon, they learned the altercation appeared to be escalating and another student was involved, according to a Spokane Valley Police Department news release.

Deputies detained a girl and a boy, and later arrested them after speaking with staff and other witnesses, police said.

The girl was charged on suspicion of two counts of felony third-degree assault, two counts of misdemeanor harassment and misdemeanor disturbing school or school activities. The boy was charged on suspicion of two counts of misdemeanor harassment. Both were booked into the Spokane County Juvenile Detention Center.

School administrators placed the school on modified lockdown during the incident.