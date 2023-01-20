Two students arrested after guns, marijuana found in backpacks at Arlington Bowie High

Two students at Bowie High School in Arlington were arrested after school officials found two handguns and a container of marijuana during an administrative search of the students’ backpacks, according to police.

Around 8 a.m. Friday, police were called to the school, where officers took custody of the students and their backpacks. Machai Kelley, a 17-year-old student considered an adult under Texas law, was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon in a prohibited place and possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana in a drug-free zone.

Another student, younger than 17, has been arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon in a prohibited place. Because he is a minor, police have not released his name.

“We want to stress that weapons have no place inside our schools and there will be severe consequences for anyone who brings a gun on campus,” police said in a news release. “We continue to urge gun owners to be responsible and properly secure their weapons in their homes so they don’t fall into the hands of people who should not have them.”