Two students charged for allegedly violating medical cadavers

The University of Pittsburgh students have been criminally charged with abuse of a corpse (AP)

Two University of Pittsburgh students have been charged with abuse of a corpse after classmates allegedly saw them inappropriately touching cadavers during an anatomy lab class.

Amay Gupta and Sonel Jimenez, both 19, improperly touched the medical cadavers during a class at Victoria Hall on 4 November, the University of Pittsburgh Police said in charging documents.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by KDKA, Mr Jiminez was observed by several students using his fingers to violate a female cadaver.

Mr Jimenez, of Albrightsville, Pennsylvania, had allegedly admitted touching the female cadaver’s body parts, telling investigators he was curious, KDKA reported.

Mr Gupta, of Fremont, California, was reported by students for making inappropriate remarks and allegedly using his fingers to penetrate a male cadaver’s chest.

He allegedly admitted that he had made an inappropriate comment during the class.

In a statement to The Independent, a University of Pittsburgh spokesperson said they had notified Pitt Police and the university’s Office of Compliance, Investigations and Ethics as soon as they were made aware of the alleged offences.

“Members of the class who witnessed the incidents received information about resources available to them, including counseling services.”

Victoria Hall is home to the university’s School of Nursing.

Both students are due to make their first appearances in court in January.