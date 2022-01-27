Two students charged in connection to Milton school threat

Jan. 27—MILTON — Two high school students from Milton Area School District are facing misdemeanor disorderly conduct charges after being found responsible for starting a rumor of an active shooter threat in December.

Nolan Michael Miller, 18, of River Road, New Columbia, and Christopher Aviles-Robles, 18, of Vindale Avenue, Montandon, were charged with one misdemeanor each as well as a summary count each of disorderly conduct. The charges were filed by Milton Officer Kurt Henrie in the Milton office of District Judge Michael Diehl.

Classes were switched to virtual learning for one day on Dec. 8. The incident was reported at 6:16 p.m. Dec. 7 at the school, 700 Mahoning St., Milton.

Miller told police he overhead Aviles-Robles and another student talking at lunch about a school shooter, but Aviles-Robles told Miller it was just a joke. Miller later in the day passed by a random student who looked at him "in an odd way" and the student said "school tomorrow," possibly referencing the conversation about the school shooter, police reported.

Miller said he wasn't sure if Avilies-Robles was joking. He said the random student gave him a weird feeling, police said.

After school, Miller said he told another student about the conversation. He said Snapchat posts from Aviles-Robles were also circulating about the incident, stating that Aviles-Robles was upset with Miller for talking about it. The posts also stated that it was a joke, police reported.

Aviles-Robles confirmed to police that he and another student joked about a school shooter with Miller. The other student told police that he didn't hear that Aviles-Robles say he was joking but said "that you could obviously tell it was a joke," police reported.

Miller said he told other students that he would be skipping school the next day to go hunting. Miller spoke to others about the potential school shooting, and it continued to spread, police said.

Miller said it was not his intention to spread rumors of a school shooting so he didn't have to go to school the next day, police said.

Miller and Aviles-Robles are scheduled for preliminary hearings at 11:15 a.m. Feb. 9 in front of Diehl.