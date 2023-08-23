Two students charged after fight at Gov. Thomas Johnson High School

Aug. 23—Two students were facing charges after a fight at Gov. Thomas Johnson High School on Wednesday, authorities said.

After an altercation between two students, one was taken into police custody and the other was released to their parents, according to a message that Frederick County Public Schools sent to the school community.

The student in custody went to the Law Enforcement Center, Lt. Brian Woodward, a school resource officer commander, said in a statement provided by Frederick County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Todd Wivell.

The charges have not yet been fully determined, Woodward said.

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office also said in a Facebook post that the agency would have a larger presence than usual at the school for the rest of the day.

The altercation happened in a common area of the school at about 9 a.m., FCPS wrote in its message.

The FCPS staff and two Frederick County's Sheriff's Office school resource officers stepped in, FCPS wrote.

An office showed a Taser, but did not use it, the release said.

"All students involved will face school consequences per FCPS discipline regulations and potentially criminal charges which are dependent upon the law enforcement investigation," FCPS wrote.

An initial Facebook post from the sheriff's office at 9:58 a.m. on Wednesday said the incident was a "large gang-related fight."

An update 16 minutes later called the incident "a large disturbance."

Asked on Wednesday if the altercation was gang related, Woodward said in a statement that it was still under investigation.

Woodward said the initial post about a gang connection was "based on a belief that it could be related."

"However, that information will take time to confirm. Additionally, we may not be able to confirm and may remain an assumption we have," Woodward said in the statement.

Wednesday was the first day of school for FCPS. Classes were not affected by the event, FCPS said.

"Today's incident consisted of a small group of students who are not representative of the majority," Principal Tracey Kibler wrote in an email to the school community on Wednesday. "The beauty of our excellence will not be tarnished by the actions of a few."