Two students expected to be charged in OKC Catholic school investigation

Two students are expected to be charged after the investigation into the Mount Saint Mary School.

On Monday, Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater said that two underage students will face charges related to allegations of sexual assault and misconduct at Mount St. Mary’s Catholic School.

Already, the investigation has led to the resignation of multiple school administrators, including the school’s principal and vice-principal.

This occurred after the chairman of the Mount St. Mary’s School Board said the school failed to take action in a way that’s consistent with their core beliefs, saying when they were notified of these allegations, they “could have done better.”

The district attorney said that it’s two juvenile students being charged and he said it’s possible more charges involving others is still possible.