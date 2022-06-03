Two students face charges in plot against Berlin Intermediate School classmate: Police

A 13-year-old female student brought a knife to Berlin Intermediate School on Wednesday, intending to stab a classmate, Worcester County public schools announced this morning.

The school district held a joint news conference Friday morning with Sheriff Matt Crisafulli. The two students had a "verbal altercation" on social media, he said.

The student posted a photo of a knife on Snapchat, "along with statements indicating her intent to stab the classmate," according to Crisafulli.

She brought a "fixed-blade kitchen knife" to school Wednesday morning and asked a 12-year-old classmate to "hide it near the wood line of the school so she that could stab the classmate during recess," Crisafulli said. Before the knife could be hidden, students who overheard the conversation informed staff, he said.

Two juveniles were charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and related offenses in connection with a "targeted threat" at Berlin Intermediate School, according to the Worcester County Sheriff's Office on June 3, 2022.

The knife was recovered from one of the students' backpacks, Crisafulli said.

The 13-year-old's cellphone was seized, Crisafulli said. The investigation is ongoing.

WORCESTER: As Ocean City workers struggle to find housing, why the fallout hurts tourist economy

In consultation with the state attorney, the sheriff's office has "applied" to charge both students with first-degree conspiracy to commit murder, first-degree attempted assault, first-degree conspiracy to commit assault, reckless endangering, carrying a concealed dangerous weapon and possession of a dangerous weapon on school property.

Counseling and other resources will be available to students and staff, according to Worcester County School Superintendent Lou Taylor.

Both he and Crisafulli said Friday there are no active threats to any county schools at this time.

MORE: Controversial Worcester athletic complex plan gets nod in 4-3 vote

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Student brought knife to Berlin Intermediate School in plot: Police