Two students hospitalized after altercation outside Brockton High School

Police are investigating after two people were hospitalized Friday afternoon during an incident outside Brockton High School.

School officials confirmed to Boston 25 News that two students sustained injuries in an altercation on campus and were hospitalized.

The incident occurred after school was released.

Officials say that they believe this was not a random incident and that there is no active threat to the school.

“In the interest of ensuring guests at the musical feel comfortable on campus, there will be an additional law enforcement presence on school grounds during all three performances this weekend,” said school officials.

This remains an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

