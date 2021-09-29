Two students hospitalized after stabbing at Annapolis High School

Two students are in the hospital and seven people have been charged following a stabbing incident that put Annapolis High School in Maryland's capital on lockdown Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred at around 8:45 a.m. during a passing period, district officials and the Anne Arundel County Police Department said in a livestreamed press conference. One person had a knife, and two people went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said. School staff and resource officers quickly broke up the fight and confiscated the knife. The school then went into lockdown, which was lifted around 10 a.m., authorities said.

County police spokeswoman Lt. Jacklyn Davis said the fight did not originate on school property and was possibly a personal retaliation in response to an unspecified incident that occurred outside of school over a week ago. There were no trespassers on school grounds, nor do the police believe the fight to have been gang-related. All the individuals involved were students and juveniles, officials said.

George Arlotto, superintendent of Anne Arundel County Public Schools, said that until this fight, the county had experienced a "strong" return to full in-person learning. Classes have resumed, and Arlotto said they will continue as normal for the rest of the day and week.

