Two students injured in St. Louis school shooting

Two students were injured on Monday during a shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis, school officials said.

The St. Louis Police Department said the suspect was taken into custody but did not provide further identifying information, asking the public to avoid the area until further notice as the investigation proceeds.

St. Louis Public Schools said students were still being evacuated from the school to safe and secure sites.

“Police are on site at Central Visual and Performing Arts this morning following reports of an active shooter and both CVPA and Collegiate are on lockdown,” the district wrote in a tweet. “The shooter was quickly stopped by police inside CVPA. We have reports of 2 students injured and on the way to the hospital.”

Other details about the incident were not immediately clear.

Our department responded to an active shooting incident this morning at Central VP School. A suspect was taken into custody.



WE ARE ASKING THE PUBLIC TO PLEASE AVOID THE AREA OF S. KINGSHIGHWAY FROM SOUTHWEST TO ARSENAL UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. THIS INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING. — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) October 24, 2022

The Hill has reached out to the St. Louis Police Department for more information.

Education Week’s tracker indicates 39 other school shootings have taken place nationwide so far in 2022. Those incidents killed 32 people and injured 81 others.

