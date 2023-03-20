Two students shot at Arlington Lamar High School; suspect in custody

Lamar High School is in lockdown because of an on-campus shooting Monday morning, according to Arlington school district officials.

The shooting occurred just outside of the school building. Two students were injured and are receiving medical care.

Arlington police officials have arrested a suspect.

Parents, students and community members are urged to stay away from the campus while Arlington Police officers conduct their investigation.

Once the lockdown is clear, all students and staff inside the building will be sent home for the remainder of the day.

Arlington ISD will share more information as it becomes available.