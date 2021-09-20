Two students shot at Virginia high school, police say. Here’s what we know so far

At least four students were injured Monday during a shooting at a Virginia high school — including two who were shot and two hurt while evacuating the school, law enforcement said.

Two 17-year-old students were taken to the hospital with gun shot wounds and two additional students were hospitalized with “injuries related to evacuating the school,” the Newport News Police Department said. None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

The shooting occurred at Heritage High School, police said in an initial news release just after 12:15 p.m. Eastern time. Nearly 1,200 students in grades 9 through 12 attend the school, which is located about 70 miles southeast of Richmond

Students were immediately evacuated to the tennis courts, where parents were told to meet them.

Police dispelled rumors of active shooters at other schools in an update at 1 p.m. In a second update just after 2 p.m., police confirmed the students who were shot include a 17-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl.

The suspect has not been found but is no longer in the school, according to the release.

“Evidence has been recovered at the scene. It is believed that the suspect is known to the victims,” police said. “We are actively searching the building at this time to ensure no students are inside the building.”

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam issued a statement on Twitter just after 1 p.m.

“My team and I are in close contact with first responders at Heritage High School in Newport News,” he said. “As more information becomes available, please avoid the area and follow all instructions from law enforcement.”

