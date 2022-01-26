Two students stabbed, three detained after fight at Georgia high school, police say

Two students were stabbed and three others detained following a fight at an Atlanta-area high school, officials say.

The skirmish broke out at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, at Banneker High School in Atlanta, a Fulton County Schools spokesperson told McClatchy News in a statement.

“Fulton County Schools Police were on site, and a lockdown was initiated while school administrators and police initiated an investigation,” the statement read.

Both students suffered non-life threatening injuries and are expected to be OK, officials said. Authorities took three others into custody, though it’s unclear if they will face charges.

The incident remains under investigation.

