Two students from the Weyauwega-Fremont School District among four dead in wrong-way crash

A fourth person has died and a man has been arrested as the result of a wrong-way crash Saturday night in the town of Weyauwega, according to the Waupaca County Sheriff's Office.

A pickup truck was traveling west in the eastbound lane on US-10 when it hit an SUV head-on. Three people in the SUV were pronounced dead at the scene, while another died of their injuries Monday. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, according to Waupaca County officials.

Two of the four who died were students at the Weyauwega-Fremont School District, according to a statement the district released Monday. The other two were former students.

"We are truly devastated by this news," the district wrote in the statement. Counselors would be available this week for students who need their help, according to the school district's statement.

The driver of the truck, Scott C. Farmer of Neenah, was also hospitalized with critical injuries. He has been charged with four counts of homicide through driving a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle with a revoked license.

The last two weeks of the year are among the most dangerous on Wisconsin roads. The state Department of Transportation recorded 470 crashes involving impaired drivers from Dec. 15 to Jan. 1 last year, which in total killed five people.

Officers are stepping up enforcement now through New Year's Day. The Wisconsin State Patrol recommends identifying a sober designated driver, calling a taxi or using the SafeRide program.

Contributing: Hope Karnopp.

Rebecca Loroff is a breaking and trending news reporter for northeastern Wisconsin. Contact her with story tips and feedback at rloroff@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Fourth person dies in Weyauwega wrong-way crash; driver arrested