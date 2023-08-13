Two suffer gunshot wounds after multiple shootings in Boston

Boston Police are investigating after officers responded to three shootings in less than an hour in the city Saturday.

At 8:41 p.m. officers responded to a call of shots fired at Harambee Park. Investigators found ballistics evidence at the scene, according to a BPD spokesperson.

10 minutes later, officers responded to the area of Savin Hill Avenue and Pleasant Street for a report of a person shot. Responding officers treated a victim for non-life-threatening injuries. Boston Police believes the shooting is connected to the initial shooting at Harambee Park.

At 9:24 p.m., BPD responded to a report of another person shot, this one in the area of Hollander Street and Crawford Street. That victim also suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Police do not know if the Hollander Street and Crawford Street shooting is connected to the other two incidents.

All shootings are under investigation.

