Two suffer gunshot wounds, suspect found dead of apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound

Mansfield police continue to investigate two people who suffered from gunshot wounds Sunday at 560 S. Main St. before the suspect apparently shot himself at 572 S. Main St. during a lengthy standoff.

The suspect had fled the area on foot and was located two houses away at 572 S. Main St. The occupant of the house was able to flee when the suspect entered the residence without permission with a firearm, according to police reports.

The two victims from 560 S. Main St. were taken to a local hospital and were receiving treatment for their injuries. The suspect barricaded himself inside of the 572 S. Main St residence and the Allied Special Operations Response Team (ASORT) was activated.

After a lengthy standoff the ASORT initiated procedures to enter the house. Upon entering the residence, the suspect was located upstairs deceased from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Richland County Corners Office responded to the scene and took possession of the deceased and will have an autopsy done.

The Mansfield police crime lab responded once search warrants were prepared for the residences and processed both addresses.

