Two in Sullivan face narcotics charges; drugs seized

Apr. 13—A narcotics investigation by Indiana State Police has led to the arrest of two people on several felony charges.

Booked on preliminary charges Wednesday were:

Jeremy T. Willis, 38, of Sullivan; dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, neglect of dependent; possession of hypodermic syringes, possession of legend drug.

* Nicole L. Frazee, 40, of Sullivan; dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, neglect of dependent, possession of hypodermic syringes, possession of legend drug.

* After receiving information that a man and woman were suspected of dealing drugs, police obtained a search warrant for a residence located in the 300 block of Indiana Avenue in Sullivan, ISP said in a news release.

There, troopers seized 10 grams of methamphetamine, 100 grams of marijuana, 120 hypodermic syringes, 100 prescription pills (legend drug) and drug paraphernalia.

Three children were also inside the residence.The Sullivan County Department of Child Services was contacted.

Assisting ISP were the Sullivan County Sheriff's Department, Sullivan Police Department and Shelburn Police Departmen

Anyone with information regarding illegal drugs is asked to contact Indiana State Police Putnamville Post at 765-653-5272; all calls are confidential.