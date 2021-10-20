Two Sumter men charged in shooting death of 31-year-old man

Two Sumter men have been charged with murder following the shooting death of a 31-year-old Langley man Sunday.

Shyquez Glen Singleton, 18, and Jyreek Avontae Tywonne McLeod-Jay, 19, are being held at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center after turning themselves in to police.

Singleton also is charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime, police said.

About 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Bryan O. Myers, 31, was walking to a nearby business from the Harmony Court Apartments where he was staying when he was approached by two people and was shot. Police found Myers lying in the street.

Myers was treated at the scene before being taken to Prisma Health Tuomey, where he later died.

Police said Myers, Singleton and McLeod-Jay knew each other and had previous confrontations. Police said, however, it is unclear whether the previous confrontations factored into Sunday’s shooting.