Two Sunbury men jailed after weapon incident in city Sunday night

Oct. 19—SUNBURY — Two Sunbury men were jailed by Sunbury Police on Monday following a reported dispute with weapons over loud music Sunday night.

Julio Seda-Miranda, 22, of Seventh Street, and Irizarry Perez, 42, of Pennsylvania Avenue, appeared before Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey on Monday on charges ranging from aggravated assault to reckless endangerment and simple assault. They are in jail on $35,000 bail.

Police were dispatched to a Seventh Street home for a report of a disturbance with weapons Sunday night at around 8:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, a woman told them she also saw a butterfly knife and a black dagger sitting on the porch steps, police said. An officer seized the weapons and continued to probe the incident, according to court documents.

The witness told police the incident started over loud music being played in front of Seda-Miranda's residence. Perez asked them to turn it down before an argument began, according to police

The witness told officers Perez went in his house and returned to the porch with a baseball bat in his hands, police said.

During the interview, an officer spotted Seda-Miranda walking toward a vehicle where he picked up what officers thought was a long rifle, police said. Sgt. Travis Bremigen ordered the man to put the weapon down to which Seda-Miranda complied, police said. The weapon was later determined to be a BB gun, police said.

Another witness said a man pointed a handgun at the group, police said.

Perez was asked if he pointed a gun at a group of people and Perez allegedly told officers he did in self-defense, according to court documents.

Perez told officers he still had the weapon on him and officers seized the gun, police said.

Through the investigation it was determined Perez was legally allowed to carry the weapon, police said.

Police said the investigation showed Perez allegedly approached Seda-Miranda earlier in the day and pointed a gun at him telling him too many people were coming and going from the apartment and Perez wanted it to stop, according to court documents.