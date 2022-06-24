UPDATE Two Sunbury residents charged with attempted homicide; shooting could be tied to May murder

Jun. 24—SUNBURY — Two city residents face attempted homicide charges and two other people are being charged as accomplices in connection to a June 16 shooting on Third Street that police said may be in retaliation to a murder in late May.

On Thursday, police took Reggie Houseal, 19, of Seventh Street, Isaac Holley, of Northumberland, and Francky Riche, of Walnut Street, into custody. Police have also issued an arrest warrant for Anthony Moultrie, of Fifth Street, after police said an investigation showed all four men were inside a black SUV that fired at least seven shots at a vehicle in which a relative of accused murderer Ajani Munsh-Ousha Uhuru was a passenger.

Uhuru has been charged with shooting to death Kareem Jakes, 30, inside the Penn Jersey Mart, on Fourth Street, on May 19, according to police.

Riche and Moultrie are accused of two counts of attempted homicide. Housel and Holley are accused of two counts of an accomplice to attempted homicide as well as several other felony charges, according to a criminal complaint.

Housel, Holley and Riche were arraigned before Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey Thursday afternoon. Houseal and Holley were sent to Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $150,000 cash bail while Riche was sent to Snyder County Prison in lieu of $250,000 cash bail.

Riche said he wanted the public to know he was innocent. "I apologize that the public has to see my name this way, but I am innocent," he said. "I will be home soon."

Bullet hole in vehicle sparked investigation

Sgt. Travis Bremigen, the lead investigator in both cases, and Chief Brad Hare said they got a phone call from a resident in the 100 block of South Third Street on June 17 stating the man discovered a bullet hole in his vehicle. At the scene, police located seven spent brass casings, four .380 spent casings, and three 9mm spent casings, according to the complaint.

Officers also retrieved video surveillance, which showed a white vehicle at 10:07 p.m. on June 16, traveling on South Third Street and running the stop sign at South Third and Chestnut streets. A black SUV was seen traveling behind the vehicle and the video shows what appears to be a firearm muzzle flash coming from the black SUV, according to officers.

Story continues

More video was obtained and reviewed. Police said they saw the vehicles traveling at a high rate of speed in the city. The black SUV was observed to be firing from the vehicle while both vehicles were traveling south on South Third Street.

Police were later notified by an individual that they were one of the people inside the white vehicle who believed they were the target of retaliation because of the relation to Uhuru, police said.

The individual told police they were picked up by another man and the two left a home and were eventually followed by the black SUV, according to police.

The person allegedly told officers they had been getting threats from a male and believed it was in retaliation for the shooting at the Penn Jersey Mart in May. Police visited the Penn Jersey Mart and reviewed video footage and said they observed the same black SUV in the parking lot on June 15 and were able to identify Holley, police said.

Through several other views of video footage, police identified Holley and requested he come to the police station to be interviewed, police said.

Holley arrived and said the black SUV is owned by a relative. He said the night of the incident on South Third Street he picked up three other people and was told to follow the white vehicle, police said.

Holley said he followed the vehicle and attempted to stop the vehicle but the vehicle did not stop and a passenger, Moultrie, started firing shots at the car and Holley became afraid for his life, police said. Holley said he stopped the vehicle and told the three passengers to get out. police said.

On Wednesday, police spoke to Reggie Houseal Jr., who told officers he was in the vehicle driven by Holley on June 15.

Houseal allegedly told officers after the shots were fired he told Holley to stop the vehicle and then he got out, police said. Houseal said "Zoe" later identified as Francky Riche, was given a handgun by a female and that "Zoe" was one of the shooters on June 15, according to police.

Bremigen said police were able to retrieve the handgun from a home on Seventh Street.

Police, relatives differ on retaliation explanation

Hare said Bremigen and the rest of the department did an outstanding job on the case and worked long hours to make sure residents were safe.

"We believe this was a retaliation to the May homicide," Hare said. "Our department and Sgt. Bremigen did an outstanding job putting in long hours and working hard on this case."

Chastity Moultrie, 28, of Sunbury, who is related to Anthony Moultrie, said outside Toomey's office that she wanted people to know it was not retaliation but instead stemmed from a June 15 incident that saw a "white vehicle" flash guns during a vigil for Jakes held at the Penn Jersey Mart on June 15.

"There are two sides to every story," she said. "This was not a retaliation to anything."

All three defendants will appear before Toomey on July 12 at 8:45 a.m.

Anyone with information on Anthony Moultrie is asked to call Northumberland County 911, police said.