Two supermarkets in Florida have ditched plastic bags. What does it mean for customers?

Two popular specialty grocers — the discount chain Aldi and the produce-driven Sprouts Farmers Market — vowed to eliminate single-use plastic bags in their stores by the end of 2023.

Two weeks into the new year, both grocery chains, with a growing presence in South Florida, say the removal of single-use plastic at checkout counters is now policy.

But are plastic bags really single use?

Ask a pet owner.

“What do they think? That we get home, unload our groceries and throw the bags outside to blow? I reuse all of my bags,” said Kathi Adronene on a NewsBreak Miami post about Aldi’s elimination of single-use plastic. Adronene said picking up animal waste was one good reuse of plastic bags, as well as lining garbage cans.

The supermarkets cite environmental reasons for ditching the plastics.

Here’s what to know:

Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts’ produce sections are the main event at its stores. Sprouts

“The decision to shift to reusable bags is one of many ways Sprouts will have an even bigger impact on the environment. We understand this will be an adjustment for our customers, and we will be here to help them with the transition,” Nick Konat, president and chief operating officer of Sprouts, said in a statement.

And how will Sprouts smooth the transition?

Sprouts will offer customers stronger, reusable plastic bags made from 40% post-consumer recycled material that are designed to be reused at least 125 times.

The policy is in effect at all Sprouts Farmers Markets across the country, including its 45 Florida stores. Sprouts opened a new Miami neighborhood location in Coconut Grove on Jan. 19.

What this means for you: You can buy Sprouts reusable bags in different varieties and sizes from 79 cents to $4.99.

“Sprouts will encourage customers to bring their own reusable bags by charging 10 cents per reusable plastic bag,” the company said.

The chain is going a step further. Sprouts has also stopped offering paper bags at checkout.

Why ditch paper? Reasons cited: Paper bags are generally not reusable, often are not recycled with more than two-thirds winding up in landfills and have a “high environmental cost” in terms of manufacturing them.

“We like to remind customers that any bag takes energy and resources to produce, which means the most sustainable choice is the bag you already have. Making the effort to reuse any bag that comes into your possession, and disposing of the bag responsibly, is key,” Konat said.

Sprouts will continue to accept customers’ plastic bags for recycling.

Aldi

This is an Aldi discount market in the Coral Reef Shopping Center at 15033 S. Dixie Highway in Palmetto Bay in December 2022. Howard Cohen/hcohen@miamiherald.com

Aldi announced it had pulled all plastic shopping bags from its more than 2,300 stores nationwide, including its more than 200 Florida stores.

What this means for you: Customers already bagged their own orders at Aldi and were encouraged to either bring their own reusable bags or purchase paper or plastic bags for 7 and 10 cents apiece, respectively. They could also ask for empty, used cardboard boxes if available. Plastic is no longer one of the options. You can still bring your own bags or purchase eco-friendly bags at Aldi at $1.99. Prices may vary per store. Using a grocery cart at Aldi costs you 25 cents’ “rent.” You get your quarter back from the lot when you return the cart after shopping.

“Eliminating plastic shopping bags from our stores and transitioning to environmentally friendly refrigerant systems not only help us protect the environment, but they also help reduce costs which we then pass on to our customers,” Aldi’s CEO Jason Hart said.

Sprouts had announced in 2023 it would begin phasing out single-use plastic bags at checkout in its stores nationwide by year’s end. After the 2024 new year, the company said it was successful in its endeavor. Jeff Kleinman/jkleinman@miamiherald.com