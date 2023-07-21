Two surrender after shooting, police chase

Jul. 20—A man and woman surrendered to authorities Wednesday night following a car chase in relation to a shooting that took place earlier in the day in St. Joseph.

Capt. Jeff Wilson of the St. Joseph Police Department said the suspect in the shooting returned to the area while officers were at the scene at S. 17th and Francis streets. The man then fled in an SUV with a woman in the passenger seat.

The male victim of the shooting, who has not yet been identified, suffered life-threatening injuries at about 3:10 p.m. Wednesday and was taken to the hospital.

Police followed the suspect onto the highway, at which time the Missouri State Highway Patrol joined the pursuit of the SUV. At about this time, the woman in the passenger seat fired shots at the troopers, Wilson said.

The chase ended on Highway EE when the suspects surrendered without further incident.

Wilson said that there is still no clear motive for the shooting and that the names of the suspects will not be released until official charges are filed.