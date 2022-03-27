Two suspected Arab gunmen wound two in Israeli city and are shot dead, police say

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Two suspected Arab gunmen wounded two police officers in the Israeli city of Hadera on Sunday and were then shot dead, police said.

"Luckily, our officers managed to neutralise the assailants and prevent a bigger terrorist attack," national police spokesman Eli Levy said on Israel's Kan television, which showed footage of two men, armed with rifles, opening fire on a main street in Hadera, about 50 km (30 miles) north of Tel Aviv.

(Reporting by Jeffrey Heller)