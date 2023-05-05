Two suspected burglars arrested after alarm notifies police in Lacey

Two men were arrested Thursday night after officers responded to an alarm at a store in Lacey, according to the Lacey Police Department.

According to police, live video from the scene showed a man dressed in dark clothing and a black mask attempting to get into the back of a business.

When officers arrived, they found a man attempting to leave the area in a truck.

While officers detained him, they found another man hiding atop a trash compactor.

Officers detained the second man, who had several knives and a hatchet.

The second man was later determined to be the man seen on the video, attempting to get into the business.

According to police, the first man had been monitoring a scanner. He also denied knowing the second man.

However, according to Lavey police, both men had been in contact with one of their officers earlier that day.

Both men, who are from Aberdeen, have a criminal history for burglary and theft. One of them also had a Department of Corrections warrant for burglary.

The men were taken to the Thurston County Jail.