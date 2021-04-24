Two suspects in ABQ photo studio break-ins behind bars

Matthew Reisen, Albuquerque Journal, N.M.
·2 min read

Apr. 23—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police have arrested two suspects in connection with separate break-ins at the same photo studio this month.

Police say Travis Gray, 41, and Brandon Gadsby, 27, burglarized Kim Jew Photography near Eubank and Indian School NE on April 5 and April 13.

Both men have been booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center.

Gray is charged with non-residential burglary in the April 5 break-in, allegedly stealing $6,000 in camera equipment, cash and memory cards.

Gadsby is charged with non-residential burglary in a Friday morning break-in at Cataline Automotive after he was allegedly found nearby with $18 coupons in his pockets stolen from the business.

Albuquerque police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said Gadsby is a "serial burglar" suspected of several recent break-ins, including the most recent one at Kim Jew. He has not been formally charged in the Kim Jew burglary.

An employee at Kim Jew said during the second break-in the burglar threw a brick through a glass door and stole a small amount of cash.

Gadsby's criminal history includes arrests for burglary, aggravated assault against a peace officer, possession and larceny. Court records show that Gadsby was shot by the owner of Driver's Den during a September break-in.

He escaped from a hospital when the officer watching him went to the bathroom and was arrested days later after breaking in to a hotel room with a handgun.

Kim Jew of Kim Jew Photography called the whole situation a "major bummer," but expressed his appreciation for the work of detectives on the arrests.

"We've been in that location for over 15 years and we've never had anything happen and then — just like that — we had two break ins," he said, adding that he and his employees are taking their equipment home every night to prevent further losses.

"I hope we can get something done about this crime in the city," Jew said.

