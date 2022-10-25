Two suspects in New Albany murder take plea deals

Oct. 24—NEW ALBANY — Two people charged in a New Albany murder case have accepted plea deals.

Hannah Cushing, 22, was sentenced last week to 20 years at the Indiana Department of Correction for her role in the Sept 1. death of Dajour Drones of New Albany in a fatal shooting on Beechwood Avenue.

Cushing was in court Oct. 20 for the sentencing.

Floyd County Prosecutor Chris Lane said she pleaded guilty to a robbery charge in exchange for a lesser sentence. She'd been initially charged with murder.

"We are very, very pleased we were able to come to a conclusion on one of the defendants in this matter," Lane said. "We believe it provides safety for our community and will also allow the other cases to move forward."

Cushing is to serve 17.5 years in prison and then spend 2.5 years on probation.

"(She is to have) no contact with the family of the victim," Lane said. "She (also) has to testify truthfully in this case (when others are tried.)"

Another person charged in the case, Cortlen Berry, also took a plea deal.

Berry pleaded to a Felony 1 burglary charge in exchange for a 26-year sentence at the Indiana Department of Correction with 23 years executed.

His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Nov. 16.

Lane said it can be rare to facilitate plea deals this quickly in murder cases.

"It's incredibly hard, because our interest of course is protecting the community and you have an incredibly dangerous act that's alleged to have happened, and obviously the defendant is looking at an incredibly long prison term," Lane said, adding it's difficult to balance community protection with justice. "We are very pleased we have two pleas and justice that will protect our community and uphold justice."

Suspects Zakarion Peters, Demetrius L. Roberts and an unidentified juvenile are facing murder charges in the case. Roberts has not yet been taken into custody.