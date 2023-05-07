Two suspects arrested, accused of pistol-whipping security guard during robbery

Winter Garden police have arrested two suspects after pistol-whipping a security guard Sunday morning.

Police said the assault took place at Knox Nursery on Avalon Road at around 3:42 a.m., where the two security officers were on duty. One of the security guards was completing his rounds when he was approached by the male suspects described as wearing masks and blue hoodies.

When the suspect pointed a firearm at the security guard, he attempted to retrieve his firearm but was pistol-whipped and shoved to the ground, police said. The victim was transported to the hospital and treated for lacerations to the ear from the pistol-whipping.

The victim told police when a second security officer pulled a gun on him, he pulled his on the suspect. The suspects then fled, and after an extensive search, both suspects were arrested.

James Benton, 34, and Jamar West, 36 were both wearing masks and were uncooperative when arrested by Winter Garden police.

Detectives have collected evidence in an attempt to identify the remaining suspects. Anyone with information in reference to this incident, please contact Detective Sergeant Clarke at 407-656-3636, or contact CRIMELINE.

