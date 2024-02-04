Two suspects arrested for alcohol theft at Nugget’s Market in Tiburon

(KRON) – Two people were arrested after allegedly stealing high-end liquor and wine at Nugget Market, the Tiburon Police Department announced Sunday.

Two individuals were engaging in a minor altercation with Nugget’s Market loss prevention personnel around 5 p.m. on Saturday. Officers were made aware that the suspects were involved in a theft of high-end liquor and wine. The officers subsequently detained the suspects.

Tiburon Police Department

Both suspects were taken into custody and booked into Marin County Jail on charges of robbery, burglary, and conspiracy.

