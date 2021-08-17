Two suspects arrested in armed robbery

Aug. 17—THOMASVILLE — Two suspects were arrested by the Thomas County Sheriff's Office on Sunday night after they allegedly robbed a local store.

Deputies responded to reports of the armed robbery around 8:30 p.m. at the Dollar General store located in Ochlocknee.

According to reports, two suspects entered the store with a long gun and demanded money from the store clerk.

Tim Watkins, Thomas County Sheriff's Office chief investigator, said the long gun was later identified as a BB gun.

"It turned out to be a BB gun, but it looked like a rifle and that's what the store clerk thought it was," he said.

The suspects then fled the scene with the money and headed south on Ga Highway 3. Not long after the incident, deputies, with the help of Thomasville Police Department, stopped the suspects .

Deputies also recovered the gun and money from a white Dodge Charger in which the suspects fled the scene.

Ladarian Ellis, 29, and Phillip Adams, 34, are charged with armed robbery, kidnapping, and aggravated assault.

Irene Rogers, Dollar General store manager, said she is grateful the suspects were caught.

"The sheriff's department and Thomasville City done a really awesome job because they got them," she said.