Two suspects arrested after attempted ATM theft at Port Orchard bank

Two Port Orchard residents suspected of attempting to rip out an ATM with a tow truck were arrested early Monday morning, according to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a report of a theft in progress at a Chase bank on Southeast Mile Hill Drive at about 5:30 a.m.

Security officers at the bank reported that two suspects were attempting to break into an ATM in the drive-thru located at the back of the building, according to KCSO.

Two deputies in the area arrived at the scene minutes later. Upon arriving at the scene, they found the ATM lying on its side, attached to a semi-tow truck.

Deputies spotted a female suspect standing next to the tow truck when they arrived at the scene.

Authorities later determined that the tow truck had been reported stolen out of Tacoma.

A generator and a “Jaws of Life” machine were also used by the suspects in the theft.

One of the suspects, a 31-year-old woman, fled from the scene on foot as deputies arrived, running toward Mile Hill Drive. She was quickly caught and taken into custody.

The second suspect, a 36-year-old man, also fled on foot and was caught near the entrance of the Kitsap Cannabis store.

He dropped a semi-automatic handgun which was later determined to be stolen, as he was running away. He was taken into custody after a brief struggle with a deputy, according to KCSO.

The male suspect was booked into the county jail on multiple charges, including first-degree theft, malicious mischief in the first degree, possession of a stolen vehicle and unlawful possession of a firearm. His bail was set at $500,000.

The woman was booked on charges of first-degree theft, malicious mischief in the first degree, possession of a stolen vehicle and an outstanding warrant. Her total bail is $302,500.