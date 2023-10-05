Two suspects arrested in connection with armed carjackings in NH

The two suspects wanted in connection with a series of armed carjackings and attempted carjackings in New Hampshire have been arrested, according to local police.

35-year-old Nathan Saben, of Haverhill and 40-year-old Jessica Tirone of Salisbury, Massachusetts have been arrested in connection with two car armed carjackings and two attempted carjackings, Salem Police said Thursday.

The two suspects were arrested after a police pursuit that began in Lawrence, Mass ended in Dracut Thursday morning, Salem police tell Boston 25 News.

At approximately 9:11 a.m., a Massachusetts State Police trooper spotted Saben driving a black Subaru Outback that police in Alton identified as stolen Wednesday morning. Saben allegedly fled from South Union Street onto Essex Street before continuing onto Route 110 to Dracut.

Both Saben and Tirone were taken into custody after state police troopers and Lawrence police were able to stop the car on Little Merrimack Avenue. State police say Saben had a rifle on him.

Haverhill police first reported that officers were chasing after a white Kia on the westbound side of Route 97 but the pursuit was called off when the vehicle crossed into Salem, New Hampshire, just after 10 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Salem Police Department.

Moments after learning of the chase, Salem police said they received reports of two attempted carjackings involving a man and woman armed with a rifle in the area of Main Street. In both cases, the victims managed to escape with their vehicles.

A third carjacking was then reported at the intersection of Main Street and Geremonty Drive, where a young woman was blocked by a white Kia and forced out of her car, according to Salem police. The woman’s black Toyota Camry was stolen, but she wasn’t injured in the incident.

Alton, New Hampshire police then said an armed carjacking early Wednesday morning may be connected.

Officers in Alton responded to Old Wolfeboro Road at 9:29 a.m. Wednesday after a person reported that they were forced out of their vehicle by force, according to Alton police. The victim told police that while he was driving his 2012 Subaru Outback, a man pulled behind him in a black sedan. The suspect allegedly pointed a rifle at the victim, forcing him from the car. Police say the victim was also injured by an open door that hit them while the suspect drove away.

According to Alton police, a 2009 black Toyota Camry was found just north of the crime scene. Investigators believe it is the same car that was stolen in Salem hours earlier.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective James Carlin at the Salem Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

