Two suspects arrested in connection to death of one-year-old in Jacksonville

A one-year-old child who had been transported to a local hospital with multiple severe injuries died four days later, leading to the arrest of two suspects, Tracorvis Levon Strickland and Cornelia Pa’dreka Roberts, on charges of murder and aggravated manslaughter.

On Sunday, April 9, 2023, officers from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office were called to assist the Florida Department of Children and Families in an investigation at a local hospital.

The investigation was related to a one-year-old child who had been transported to the hospital with multiple severe injuries. The Special Assault Unit detectives were also called to conduct their preliminary investigation.

According to JSO, the next day, as a result of the severity of the child’s injuries identified by medical personnel, members of JSO’s Homicide Unit were called in to conduct a joint investigation with the original SAU detectives.

Unfortunately, four days after being transported to the hospital, the victim succumbed to the injuries and was pronounced dead by medical staff.

During the investigation, detectives reviewed the available evidence and conducted interviews with those who potentially had access to the child.

As a result of their investigative efforts, 39-year-old Tracorvis Levon Strickland was identified as the suspect in the death of the child. Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Strickland, and on Saturday, April 15, 2023, he was located and arrested for Murder and Aggravated Child Abuse.

Further investigation led to the arrest of a second suspect, 21-year-old Cornelia Pa’dreka Roberts. After an interview, Roberts was arrested for Aggravated Manslaughter and transported to the Pretrial Detention Facility.

